PHOTO: Buhari attends 57th ordinary session of ECOWAS in Niger

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday attended the 57th ordinary session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The President was accompanied by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; the Minister of Aviation; Hadi Sirika among other government officials.

He later joined Presidents Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, Macky Sall of Senegal, Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau and other regional leaders. During the summit, the regional bloc made a new appeal for Mali to make a “swift” transition to civilian rule following a military coup on August 18.

According to a media report, President Issoufou who is the current ECOWAS chairman called on the military to cooperate with the body. “It is our community’s duty to help Malians towards the swift re-establishment of all democratic institutions. The military junta must help us to help Mali,” he said at the start of a summit.