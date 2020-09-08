Buhari, Osinbajo attend day 2 of ministerial performance review retreat

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Tuesday attended the Day-2 of the First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at The State House in Abuja. The President who had missed the first day of the event following his attendance at the ECOWAS summit in the Niger Republic was ably represented by Prof Osinbajo who declared the retreat open at the State House Banquet Hall in the nation’s capital.

In attendance at the retreat’s opening ceremony were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, all ministers, the head of the civil service, permanent secretaries, and other top government functionaries.

The retreat is meant to create transparency on the status of the implementation of policies programs and projects of government and provide a roadmap towards the delivery of the nine priority agenda during the first year of the second term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. It is also aimed at helping participants to deepen their understanding of the best practices towards ensuring effective delivery on government business in the next three years.

Resource persons for the retreat include Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; former SGF Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, and former British Prime Minister, Mr Tony Blair.