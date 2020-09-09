APC Governors to meet with President Buhari over fuel hike, electricity tariffs

The All progressives Governors Forum are set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to plead with him over the increase in fuel price as well as electricity tariff. The Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Dutse, the state Capital.

Fielding questions from our reporters, the governor said he would not say anything with regards to the increase until the outcome of the meeting. “We have concluded plans to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss on the possible review of the price of fuel and that of electricity. But I’ll reserve my comments to the outcome of the meeting,” Governor Abubakar said.

The Federal Government has increased the pump price of petrol to N151.56 although most filling stations are currently selling at N160 and above. This has caused uproar in Jigawa and other parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, students and civil society groups embarked on a peaceful protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.