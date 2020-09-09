Boko Haram: Amnesty applauds Buhari, Biu Emirate on return of peace in Borno state

The Global Amnesty Watch says the combined efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Biu Emirate is responsible for the relative peace and tranquility being enjoyed in most parts of Borno State.

The group said it came to this conclusion after embarking on an assessment tour of the state together with civil society groups and non-governmental organisations. Biu, a former stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists have witnessed a new lease of life in the last five years.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Biu, the Global Amnesty Watch’s team leader, Terrence Kuanum said the group has noted with satisfaction the efforts of the President Buhari-led administration in restoring security to the country particularly the northeast and undertook the trip to various states to engage stakeholders and civil society groups on the need for sustainable peace in the country.

Whilst applauding the Biu Emirate in Borno for its contribution to peace and timely end to the Boko Haram crisis, Mr Kuanum said the GAW and other CSOs are impressed with the speed of development taking place in the various towns, villages and chiefdoms that make up the Biu Emirate and by extension Southern Borno despite disruptions caused by the insurgents.

The group, however, urged other Emirates not only in the northeast but the country as a whole to emulate them.