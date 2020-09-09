Insecurity: Northern patriots laud PMB, security architecture over improvements across 19 states

Some well-meaning Nigerians, under the auspices of Northern Patriots have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the Security Chiefs for the improved security in 19 northern states across the nation.

According to the group, the series of meetings held between the president and the Service/ Security Chiefs has triggered a remarkable turnaround with troops dominating the theatres in the north-east, particularly in Borno where a handful of attacks threaten the peace of the people and the northwest states of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara.

The Northern Patriots made this known in a detailed report on the security situation across the 19 states signed by its National Coordinator, Nuruddeen Dodo and unveiled on Tuesday at a press conference in Abuja.

While admitting that a lot still needs to be done in Kaduna to fully comply with the directive of the President, the group noted that from its findings, the Nigerian Army has recorded tremendous feats in Niger, Kogi and Benue States.