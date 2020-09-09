Lagos4Lagos: Providing job opportunities will help tackle insecurity, says Jandor

The increase in crime rate has been attributed to loss of jobs and the high rate of unemployment, which was further worsened by the lockdown due to the COVID – 19 pandemic.

Speaking at a special programme hosted by the directorate of Islamic affairs of Team Jandor in the Mushin Local Government area of Lagos state, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos based sociopolitical group, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, fondly called Jandor, noted that more could be done by the government to cushion the adverse effect of the lockdown in the economic capital, taking into cognizance those that have lost their jobs, the private school teachers and the businesses affected.

“Having grown up in Mushin, it availed me firsthand experience to recognise when people are suffering, I see how much suffering the people are currently passing through, especially those that manage small businesses, who have spent their capital on survival during the lockdown without any funds to continue with their businesses,” Jandor said.

While appreciating the government for paying promptly the government workers, he opined that the private business owners and those that are out of jobs should also be provided with stimulus packages. Team Jandor, which became time-honored in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of Lagos state through its empowerment programmes to the old aged, widows and youths, is also responsible for the scholarship scheme to over 100 students in tertiary institutions across the country.

In appreciation for his gestures through the sponsorship of Muslims and Christians for pilgrimage in Mecca and Jerusalem respectively, the Islamic groups’ leaders prayed for Jandor and also engaged him in an interactive session. The Islamic groups present include, National Council of Missioners, Association of Imams and Alfas, Association of Quadriya, Association of Tijaniyas among others.