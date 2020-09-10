Buhari presides over National Food Security Council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Food Security Council meeting. The meeting which is holding at the State House in Abuja has in attendance six out of the seven governor-members.

Also present are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), some ministers, and other senior government functionaries. The Chairman of the Council, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), is not attending the meeting, as he is chairing another meeting within the State House.

Governors present at the event include Alhaji Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Council; Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Darius Ishaku of Taraba; and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi. Some of the ministers in attendance are the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sani Nanono; Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Others are, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq; and the Minister for Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu. The Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; and the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), are also present at the meeting.