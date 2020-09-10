Edo/Ondo Elections: No face masks, no voting, says INEC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has mandated the use of face masks for individuals before they can exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections.

This is part of measures by the Commission to ensure the safety of voters ahead of the Edo, and Ondo governorship polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is mandatory for every voter to wear a face mask or face covering without which the voter would not be allowed to vote,” the Chairman of the electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja Thursday.

The INEC boss while giving insight into the nature of face masks voters are expected to wear during the elections, said the electorates do not need surgical masks to cast their ballots. He explained that “a face covering will be sufficient for a voter to be accredited to vote.”