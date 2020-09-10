Federal Govt approves additional N8.9bn for June COVID-19 hazard allowance

An additional N8.9 billion has been approved by the Federal Government to pay up a large chunk of the June 2020 COVID-19 allowance to all Health Workers across the nation.

This was revealed by Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the end of the meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngige stated that the implementation of the payment of the Special Hazard and Inducement Allowance has been concluded, stressing that this has been cash-backed and the mandate sent to the Central Bank of Nigeria for payments to start with effect from September 9.

According to him, this will bring the total disbursement to about N288 billion.