Adamawa Insecurity: GAW assessment scores Buhari, military high, says state enjoying normalcy

Following an assessment tour round Adamawa state, the Global Amnesty Watch has scored President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian military high in their quest to rid the state of Boko Haram terrorists.



In a townhall briefing on Thursday in Yola after transversing the entire state together with civil society groups, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders, the Amnesty Watch says all parts of the state have been liberated from the enclaves of the terrorists.



Adamawa was one of the worst-hit states by Boko Haram terrorists during the peak of its vicious activities which left hundreds dead and thousands homeless between 2013 and 2015. However, in the last five years, the northeastern state has witnessed a dramatic turnaround and Amnesty Watch said it owes it to the president and the gallant troops.

According to the groups, normalcy has been fully restored as people now live their normal lives