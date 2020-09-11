Card readers destroyed as fire guts Ondo INEC head office

Several card readers were damaged as fire gutted the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Thursday. Media Adviser/Chief Press Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Rotimi Oyekanmi confirmed the incident.

Men of the Fire Service are on the ground to put out the inferno which started about 8 pm and gutted the container housing Smart Card Readers, the electoral body tweeted, Thursday.

“The National Commissioner, Barrister Festus Okoye, who is in Ondo State in connection with preparations for the Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for 10th October 2020, rushed to the office at about 8 pm,” INEC added.

Although the cause of the inferno is yet to be known, Barrister Okoye assured that an investigation would be carried out to unravel what triggered the fire.