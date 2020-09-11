Gana Death: Investigation reveals Benue kidnapper killed after exchange of fire with troops

A preliminary report by the Coalition of Human Rights Groups in Nigeria has revealed that Terwase Akwaza also known as Gana was killed during a shoot-out with security operatives on Tuesday, 8th September 2020, along Makurdi-Gboko Road in Benue State.



However, contrary to Ortom’s claim of extra judicial killing, latest report by the coalition has shown that Gana met his waterloo during a gun duel with military personnel.

Edward Omaga, the Special Rapporteur in a statement said after a rigorous investigation, it was established that there was a gun battle between some loyalists to Gana and military personnel, which led to his death.