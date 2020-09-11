Lagos4Lagos movement, not anti – APC – Pastor Fatusi

The Lagos4Lagos initiative has been described as a movement that is formed through the people – orientated agenda, set for the people to decide what they want and how they chose to make it work.

This was the assertion of Pastor Sola Fatusi, the Head of Team Jandor Special duties, during the weekly Team Jandor meeting of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area on Thursday.

It could be recalled that some members that have been propagating the Lagos4Lagos movement was recently victimized over some allegations related to anti – APC in Lagos state, but the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor who doubles as the grand patron of Ibile-Eko Forum, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran relieved them of their pains by replacing their official cars and also paid their one year salary upfront.

Pastor Fatusi said that “We are not opposing the APC but we may deploy different means to accomplish our dreams.” The meeting which was presided over by the Coordinator of the LCDA, Mr. Dele Ajayi, recorded a huge attendance with other various issues that affects the development of the communities also discussed.