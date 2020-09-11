Nigeria reports 197 new COVID-19 cases as recoveries push toward 44,000

Nigeria on Thursday confirmed 197 more COVID-19 cases even as the number of people who have recovered from the disease pushes toward 44,000.

Plateau State which has now become the pandemic epicentre in the country had the highest infections for the day – 83 – according to a tweet, Thursday, by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The agency said the new infections were reported in twelve states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Lagos had 48 infections, Kaduna – 17, FCT – 16, Ogun – 11, Katsina – 7, Imo – 4 and Edo – 3. Nasarawa had three new infections, Rivers – 2, Bayelsa -1, Oyo – 1, Osun – 1.

According to the health agency, 43,810 persons of out of the 55,829 confirmed cases have been discharged. However, 1,075 deaths have been recorded so far since the pandemic was confirmed in the country in late February.