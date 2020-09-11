Resident Doctors suspend nationwide strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended the nationwide industrial action. Dr Aliyu Sokomba who is the President of NARD confirmed this on Thursday evening.

Dr Sokomba disclosed that the union will review the progress made in talks with the Federal Government in two weeks. On Wednesday, the Federal Government and the doctors reached an agreement in a bid to end the industrial action.

During the meeting which almost took the entire day, NARD had disclosed that it will liaise with the executive council with a view to calling off the strike. Both parties had been in talks to resolve the issues which led to NARD declaring an end to the country-wide strike.

The Federal said an additional N8.9 billion has been approved to pay up a large chunk of the June 2020 COVID-19 allowance to all health workers across the nation, this was revealed by Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment on Wednesday.