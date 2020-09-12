Lagos4Lagos: Sanwo – Olu was misled, says Makinde

The alleged directive by the Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo – Olu, that led to the suspension of 3 political appointees has been described has the misinformation on the part of the government.

Speaking at the weekly meeting of IBILE – EKO forum in Amuwo – Odofin Local Government area of Lagos state on Thursday, the Principal Coordinator of the indigenous group, Mr. Bode Makinde, said the purpose behind the Lagos for Lagos initiative is to ensure that Lagos works for Lagos, which implies that the movement is for progress and development.

It was earlier reported that the 3 political appointees of Oto – Awori and Olorunda Local council development areas of Lagos state were suspended for allegations that is more of political witch – hunt for participating in the activities of an Indigenous group spread across the 5 divisions of Lagos state with large member base in the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs.

Makinde said the suspension which led to the resignation was a blessing in disguise and has earned the group more members who have that resolve to follow the ‘Lagos4Lagos’ movement to the latter.

“The Grandpatron, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, has done well for coming to the rescue by donating cars to replace the official cars, as well as payment of the allowances,” he said.