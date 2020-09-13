Fuel Hike: Police warn NANS over planned protest in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has warned members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the planned protest against the increased price of electricity and petrol.

In a press statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the protest is billed for Monday, September 14, 2020. “The police is in receipt of reliable intelligence that some students are bent on disturbing the public peace in parts of Ogun state, starting from Monday 14th September 2020,” he said.

DSP Oyeyemi warned those who are being linked to the planned protest to have a rethink of their plan. “In the course of identifying the persons involved and warn them against the planned action, a group of individuals who claim to be NANS executives South- West Zone D, led by one Kappo Samuel Olawale, in a letter addressed to the Command, has given the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to reverse the recent hike in fuel prices and electricity tariffs, threatening to unleash mayhem in Ogun state after the expiration of the ultimatum on Sunday 13th September 2020.”

According to the command’s spokesperson, the students also plan to block the Lagos/Ibadan and the Benin/ Ore expressway.