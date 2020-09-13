Lagos4Lagos: The youth deserve better place in governance, says Jandor

Lagos4Lagos state, the commercial capital of Nigeria, has been referred to as a city blessed with intelligent youth who are qualified to steer the affairs of state and get Lagos placed rightly among the best cities in the world. This was contained in the words of the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, fondly called Jandor, when he paid a visit to one of the winners of the ‘CAPTION THIS’ contest, Mr. Omoyemi Oga.

The contest which was thrown open on his official Facebook Page ‘Jandor’, Adediran promised to visit selected winners. In the course of fulfilling his promises, Jandor visited Oto – Awori town in Oto – Awori Local council development area of Lagos state. While having a chat with his host, Jandor saluted the intelligence of the Nigerian youth, noting that they deserve a better place in governance so the society can benefit from thier energy and creativity.

Marveled by the visit, Oga said “As promised, the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, the Leader of the Lagos4Lagos movement, who doubles as the patron for IBILE – EKO forum, fulfilled his promise by visiting me and my household today as one of the winners of the ‘CAPTION THIS’ contest.

“We had a purposeful discussion and he shares with me his vision for Lagos at large.

“I am humbled to receive you sir, “he said.