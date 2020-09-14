Lagos4Lagos: We are on course, Jandor assures surging supporters from Lagos West

The Lagos4Lagos movement has been described as the ‘people’s project’, having rated the wide acceptability and the massive influx of new members across its platforms.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Liberty Place with the Executives of the Wards, Local Council Development Areas and the Local Governments from the Lagos West Senatorial District, the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, said “the people of Lagos have not only shown interest in the movement but they are putting in the extra effort to understand and help propagate our message that we all must get committed to ensuring that we put in the structure and machinery that will make Lagos work for all in Lagos.”

“I received so many calls, some of which are from Lagosians based in the United Kingdom, USA, and many other countries, they are fully behind us,” he noted. The Executive members during the meeting also interacted with the Lead Visioner, giving the feedback from the people and also deliberated on the advancement of the initiative.

Jandor, as he is fondly called, over the weekend visited individuals at the grassroots, to engage with and hear directly from the people.