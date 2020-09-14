Photo from scene of Oshodi accident

One passenger was killed on Monday after a bus and a highlander Jeep collided with a moving commuter train in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu announced that the accident occurred after the bus with six passengers suddenly veered onto the tracks and collided with the train.

A highlander Jeep was also involved in the collision and its passengers (two adult males) sustained serious injuries before being transported to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that one passenger lost his life and been placed in the hospital morgue while the other is still undergoing treatment.