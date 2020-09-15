FG meets with NLC, TUC over hike in electricity, fuel tariff

The Federal Government on Tuesday met with the organised Labour over the hike in electricity and fuel tariffs. The meeting called by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigerian Labour Congress in attendance held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It was learnt that the meeting which is at the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari is to discuss solutions to the recurring labour issues with a view to finding an end to incessant industrial actions. In attendance at the meeting is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

This comes as the labour unions are threatening to down tool over the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff. They are also complaining of non-implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage, alleged corruption in government agencies, loss of jobs across the industries, high cost of living and, businesses not booming in the light of the effects of COVID-19.

The labour unions and their civil society allies are meant to commence an indefinite industrial action and national protest from Wednesday, September 23.