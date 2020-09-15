Signing of Peace Accord ongoing ahead of Edo Election

With the Edo State governorship election barely four days away, candidates of political parties are expected to sign a Peace Accord. The deal which is organised by the National Peace Committee is ongoing in Benin City, the state capital.

In attendance is the Chairman, National Peace Committee and former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar, member of the committee and Catholic Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah among others. Also, members of the political, traditional and religious circles are there to witness the signing, at least to pave way for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

A member of YIAGA Africa’s board, Ezenwa Nwagu, said the accord is necessary following the previous narrative that suggests the drums of war in the election. According to him, YIAGA in collaboration with the National Peace Committee organised the event to douse tension in some quarters and avoid bloodshed on Saturday. “The Peace Committee led by General Abubakar, Mathew Kukah and the rest of them have the moral weight and authority.

“So YIAGA Africa, working with the peace committee, decided to source that moral weight to bring it to bear on political actors in Edo State to ensure they understand that this election is about the Edo people and their livelihood,” he said.