Team Jandor commences free digital training for the youth in Lagos

The Oshodi-Isolo Local Government and Ejigbo Local Council Development Area chapters of Team Jandor have commenced free digital training for the youth as one of its varying empowerment programmes for the youth in Lagos state.

The Lagos based socio-political group has, over the past three years, trained the youth and women in skills acquisition and also empowered them to be financially independent.

Speaking at the event, the coordinator of the group in Ejigbo LCDA, Nike Mudashiru, said the programme sponsored by Otunba Olumide Abegunde, will have the youth train in batches as proper arrangement is ongoing to ensure that more people benefit from the free digital training.

“Our Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdul–Azeez Olajide Adediran, has asked that we do everything humanly possible to make the people learn new skills and to also put smiles on their faces; that is what the Lagos4Lagos vision is all about,” Mudashiru added.

Meanwhile, one of the experts deployed to train the youth at the Ejigbo venue of the training centre, Mr. Okandeji Adedayo, praised the students’ enthusiasm, he noted that they have also shown commitment to learn more, which is very encouraging to teach the necessary skills and how to handle the equipment.