‘Together Shall We Be’: Buhari unveils ‘Nigeria at 60’ logo, theme

As Nigeria approaches the Diamond Jubilee, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday unveiled the logo and theme which will be used in the celebration of the anniversary.

The unveiling took place during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital. It was witnessed by Federal Ministers and the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Ministers at the meeting include the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, among others.

The Federal Government had earlier in September called on Nigerians to submit creative ideas that can brand the anniversary which is themed “Together at 60”.

Nigeria’s Independence is usually celebrated annually on October 1.