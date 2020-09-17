Court orders Resident Doctors to end strike

The National Industrial Court in Abuja has ordered members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to immediately end their industrial action which started on September 7, 2020.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima issued the order in a ruling on an ex-parte application filed by two civil society groups, the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights, and the Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture.

Joined as respondents in the suit marked, NICN/ABJ/124/2020, are NARD, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige.

Ruling on the application, Justice Galadima upheld the plaintiff’s lawyer, Frank Tietie’s arguments, and ordered NARD members to immediately end the strike action. Justice Galadima then ordered the resident doctors to immediately resume their duties pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already fixed for October 8.