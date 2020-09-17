Girl-child education is key to our national development, says Sanusi

Former Central Bank Governor, Lamido Sanusi has stated his belief that educating the girl-child is crucial to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Mr Sanusi who stated this on Wednesday during the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) challenge for local community teachers in the country, explained that the project will provide opportunities to improve access to quality and gender-responsive education for women and girls in crisis, conflict, and fragile situations.

He revealed that the project is in partnership with a Canada-based social enterprise, 1 Million Teachers (1MT) who will provide equitable and high impact initiatives that can enhance learning opportunities for the less privileged in the society.