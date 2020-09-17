Team Jandor empowers Lagos market women, petty traders

About 150 traders in the major markets in Lagos state on Wednesday benefitted from the Team Jandor’s empowerment scheme, getting cash and goods donations to support their businesses which were badly hit by the aftermath of government’s lockdown directives to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

The empowerment scheme sponsored by the Lagos based socio-political group took another dimension when Team Jandor’s State Executives stormed the major markets and bus-stops at the Ikeja and Ikorodu road areas to empower market women and petty traders.

It could be recalled that Team Jandor is has been responsible for the scholarship scheme of over 100 students in tertiary institutions as well as empowerment of artisans and the youth in Lagos and also periodic stipends for widows.

Addressing some of the beneficiaries, the Central Coordinator of the group, Funke Ijayekunle, said the support is necessary to ensure that those that lost their capital during the lockdown caused by the pandemic get relief, as well as to engage some of the less privileged and with a view to figure out how Team Jandor can be of help to them.

“The Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, fondly called Jandor, is very concerned about the well-being of the petty traders; we will definitely continue to extend this drive to other markets across the state,” she noted.