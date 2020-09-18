EdoDecides2020: PDP Reps caucus condemn siege on Governors

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the clampdown on its governors by security officers in Benin City, Edo state capital on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The leader of the Caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, in a statement described as unacceptable activities of security agencies whose duty is to ensure the safety of lives and property rather than cause chaos in the state.

“As a democratic society, Nigerians should be given the right to free movement, association and above all right to vote leaders of their choice to govern the affairs of the state in the interest of the people. “However security agencies have abandoned their core duties to laying siege on Governors who are out to perform their legitimate duties in Edo State.

“The caucus wishes to draw the attention of Mr president to immediately wade into the matter and allow the people of Edo state to vote leaders of their choice. “We also want to use this medium to draw the attention of the nation and the international community of the security siege on PDP governors in Benin City”, Chinda stated.

The Caucus therefore calls on all stakeholders in the Edo governorship election, particularly the security agencies, to work towards a peaceful, credible, transparent, free and fair election on Saturday.