FG apologises over ‘misleading tweet’ ordering banks, account holders to re-register

The Federal Government has apologised for its tweet ordering all account holders in the country to obtain and fill self-certification forms.

In a directive contained in a series of tweets (now deleted) on Thursday, the Federal Government said each account holder must submit the filled forms in their respective financial institutions.

In another tweet on Friday morning, the Federal Government acknowledged that its earlier tweets were misleading and the notice by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) does not apply to everybody.

“We apologise for the misleading tweets (now deleted) that went up yesterday, regarding the completion of self-certification forms by Reportable Persons. The message contained in the @firsNigeria Notice does not apply to everybody. FIRS will issue appropriate clarification shortly,” it tweeted.