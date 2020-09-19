Edo Decides: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu win polling units as counting of votes commences

The Edo election is the first major poll amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the exercise saw an average turn out across the voting centres with both young and old alike coming out for the accreditation process and thereafter, casting their votes.

Voting has officially ended and now Nigerians await the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complete the process of collation and counting the ballots to find out who has the mandate to run the state’s affairs for the next four years.

Early results suggest that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo won his polling unit located at Unit 19, Ward 4, in Oredo Local Government Area.