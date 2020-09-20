Buhari congratulates Obaseki, reiterates commitment to free, fair elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Godwin Obaseki on his re-election as governor of Edo State. He congratulated him on Sunday in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, urging him to continue to show grace and humility in victory.

The President also commended the election process in the state, reiterating the government’s commitment to free and fair elections. “My commitment to free and fair elections is firm because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak,” he said.

“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order. “Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

Speaking further, President Buhari also commended the people of the state, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly. It was a dramatic process that saw Obaseki run a governorship race against Ize-Iyamu for a second time in four years.