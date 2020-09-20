Gyms, Cinemas now allowed to open – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has okayed the reopening of gyms and cinemas in the state. Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known during the COVID-19 update at the state house, Marina. They are, however, expected to reopen with a capacity of just 33 per cent.

“Henceforth, cinemas and gyms are permitted to reopen as soon as possible, with a maximum of 33% occupancy, which means that there must be a minimum of two empty seats between occupied seats; and in the case of gyms, there must be constant disinfection of machines and equipment throughout the course of the day,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

He also noted that next month (October), new decisions regarding the reopening of other sectors of the economy such as night-clubs, bars, event centers, spas, public parks and so on will be announced. “For now, these will continue to remain closed, until fixed plans for reopening are announced in October 2020,” the governor said.

He also urged Lagosians generally to continue to act responsibly and maintain the required levels of hygiene.