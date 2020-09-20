I’ve never seen people react so passionately, Obaseki speaks of victory

Mr Godwin Obaseki is still basking in the euphoria of victory in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State. Obaseki, who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 223,619 to win a second term as governor of Edo State.

Reacting to his victory on Sunday, the governor said his victory didn’t come as a surprise to him. Describing his feeling, Obaseki said he is so excited by the show of love and support from different people across the state. According to him, he has never seen citizens of Edo State react so spontaneously with such excitement.

“I feel very happy just watching the responses, reactions from citizens of Edo State across board. For me, I have never seen a group of people react so spontaneously with such excitement,” he said. When asked on his plans to reconcile friends and associates who are aggrieved with the outcome of the election, Governor Obaseki said his doors are always open.

The governor also said his major rival in the contest, Ize-Iyamu had yet to congratulate him on the election victory.