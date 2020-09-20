Obaseki takes lead in Edo Governorship Election

Incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki sprung into a commanding lead Sunday morning as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started to announce results of polls conducted across the state on Saturday.

As expected by many, Obaseki’s closest challenger is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. The results of 13 local governments have already been announced by the electoral commission with Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), clinching 11.

Five local governments’ results are still yet to be released. A quick summation of the votes awarded to Obaseki in 13 local governments stood at 243,604, while Ize-Iyamu’s was 154,192.