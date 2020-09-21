Edo 2020: PDP Reps caucus congratulates Obaseki, says democracy at play

The Peoples Democratic Party in the House of Representatives has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory at the just concluded Governorship election in Edo State. The caucus led by Rep. Kingsley Chinda, said Governor Obaseki’s victory depicted democracy as a reflection of the people’s will to elect a credible leader that will serve the interest of the people and not a few.

Rep. Chinda while congratulating the governor and the Peoples Democratic Party also congratulated the people of Edo State for coming out en-mass to vote and protect same despite hitches of voting in some local Government areas. “This is a sign that Nigerians and especially the people of Edo state have woken up to the fact that their votes must count and say no to god-fatherism politics in Nigeria

“Though the election witnessed the display of security operatives laying siege on Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, it did not deter or distract voters from voting a leader that will pilot the affairs of the state in the next four years. ” I am happy that citizens are beginning to wake up to understand that the issue of god-fatherism must be put to an end in a bid to pave room for transparent, credible and a democratic society.

“I am elated that the just concluded election has proved that Democracy which should be government of the people, by the people and for the people must can thrive in Nigeria if we all sincerely work towards that”, He stated. He therefore called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that his victory is a victory for everybody.

“We also Congratulate Ize Iyamu for adding value to democracy and advise him to accept the result in good faith and join hands with his Benin brother Gov. Obaseki to provide quality service to the people of Edo State”, the caucus added. The caucus also commended the security agencies and Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for their role in ensuring a peaceful and transparent exercise despite logistic hitches.

While restating the party’s commitment in providing a leadership that will stand the test of time, the caucus called on security operatives to always adhere to structure of the institution of protecting lives and property devoid of party partisan politics and make Nigerians proud.