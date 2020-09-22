UN At 75: Buhari says world body has stayed true to its aspirations

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday hailed the United Nations for remaining true to the aspirations of its founders, saying the international organisation has continued to play the crucial role of fostering global peace and security.

The President joined world leaders at a virtual event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the UN for the first-time convened world leaders in a virtual format for the High-level meetings and the annual General Debate.

In his video message to the UN at 75 event, President Buhari amplified Nigeria’s achievements at the UN since 1960 when the country officially joined the organisation.

He highlighted the country’s active contribution in human, financial and material resources to several United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, among other priorities.