Magu Probe: Group reveals why Malami should not appear before panel

The Global Integrity Crusade Network has called for caution in the plans to extend invitation to the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to appear as witness before the Justice Isa Ayo Salami Panel.

The Justice Salami Panel is currently probing allegation of corruption against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

At a press conference in Abuja, the group explained why the AGF should not appear before the panel. Executive Director of group, Edward Omaga, said it is needless for the AGF to appear before the panel because the panel has gathered evidence which are enough to do justice in its report.

Omaga noted that since the proceedings at the panel began, the group decided not to dabble into the affairs of the panel, to enable it come up with a report that cannot be faulted by Nigerians.