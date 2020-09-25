Another tanker explosion leaves many critically injured in Lagos

Residents of the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos were on Thursday afternoon sent into a panic as a rancorous explosion rocked the neighborhood.

What started out as a wet and rather calm day quickly turned into a frenzy at about 3:30 pm when a loaded gas tanker exploded around the Iju Hill axis of Ajuwon road.

Some witnesses say at least one person died in the blast that comes at a moment when the nation is trying to come to terms with a similar carnage that left almost 30 including students, dead in Lokoja.

The incident in Lagos left 16 persons critically injured, while scores of buildings and many cars were destroyed, some beyond repair.