The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the ‘suspension’ Governor Kayode Fayemi by a faction of the party in Ekiti State.

The party in the statement signed on Friday by it’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena insists that Governor Fayemi remains the leader of the APC in Ekiti State.

The party also stressed that the Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid executive in the state.