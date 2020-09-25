Nigeria’s 60th Independence celebration will be low-key – FG

The Federal Government has reiterated that the nation’s 60th independence anniversary celebration will be low-key. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on Thursday, in Abuja, said this is not unconnected from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 60th independence anniversary celebration will be low-key just as the President has already announced. This is not unconnected from the global COVID-19 pandemic which has forced some safety protocols on nations around the world,” he said.

The Minister said that the celebration will last for a period of one year and end September 31, 2021. He explained that this doesn’t mean there will be daily activities between now and September 31 but there will be staggered events within the one-year period to commemorate Nigeria’s diamond jubilee anniversary.

He however faulted the argument by some schools of thought who believe that there is no reason to celebrate Nigeria at sixty, considering the myriads of challenges facing the country. He insisted that the answer to that argument is contained in the theme for the celebration, which emphasises togetherness.