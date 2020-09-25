World Contraception Day: NGOs canvass for more awareness on sexual and reproductive health

Some Non-Governmental Organizations, namely Love Matters Naija and Marie Stopes Nigeria are canvassing for an increase in awareness and access to sexual and reproductive health services in Nigeria, with emphasis on young people, in order for them to make safe, legal and informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.

The organisations made this known in a virtual press briefing in Abuja, to commemorate the World Contraception Day. The World Contraception Day is commemorated every September 26th as part of the annual worldwide campaign centers around a vision where every pregnancy is wanted.

The organisations also revealed that there is still a huge gap in the access to contraception and family planning services in Nigeria, as 85.4 percent of unmarried women are demanding family planning, with 35.5 percent of married women demanding same.

The organizers say efforts are on towards engaging religious leaders to demystify the challenges in contraception and family planning from the religious point of view.