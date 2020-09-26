Electricity, Fuel Price hike will benefit Nigerians in the long run – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed on Saturday said the recent increase in electricity and fuel prices will benefit ordinary Nigerians in the long-run. Mr Mohammed made the remarks while meeting with online publishers in Lagos. He also appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress to shelve its industrial action planned for Monday.

The planned action, which is being organised as a protest against the increases, can only bring more hardship to ordinary Nigerians, Mr Mohammed argued. “Ordinary citizens are not the beneficiaries of the subsidy on petroleum products that has lasted for years,” the Minister said, adding that the government can no longer afford the cost of the subsidy.

The Minister also argued that despite the increase, Nigerians still pay less for fuel, compared to neighbouring countries. On electricity, Mr Mohammed said the hike will lead to increased quality in the supply of power, noting that the government cannot sustain its subsidy to the sector.