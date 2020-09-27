Monday Mass Protest: Gbajabiamila meets with NLC

The Speaker of the House of Representatives is currently meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The meeting which is holding in Abuja is an attempt to mediate and broker an amicable solution to the impasse between Organised Labour and the Federal Government over the increase in electricity tariff and the removal of petrol subsidy.

In a bid to drive home the message of its displeasure at the recent tariff hikes, the NLC is threatening to organise a nationwide strike on Monday, however, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila is appealing to Labour not to go on a strike.

Mr Gbajabiamila a short brief before the meeting proper argued that Labour cannot go on a strike in good conscience as the consequences will be dire on Nigerians who will feel the hardship caused by the industrial action. He said the House of Representatives shares the thoughts and philosophy with the NLC as regards the plight of workers and the House of Reps championed the cause of free electricity and had advised that the hike in tariff be put in effect from 2021.

Nevertheless, the Speaker said he worries about the consequences of the strike and what will be achieved at the end.