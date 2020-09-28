Labour suspends planned strike, FG to put electricity tariff hike on hold

The organised labour has suspended its strike scheduled for today (Monday) after a meeting between labour leaders and the Federal Government.

This was contained in a communique read by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, after a technical session that started late on Sunday and lasted till the early hours of Monday morning.

The decision to suspend the strike followed an agreement reached between both parties and averts a nationwide strike which would have grounded economic activities in the country.

Organized labour, however, stressed that the strike was suspended not called off and it could be recalled if the government doesn’t hold up its end of the deal made at this meeting in the next two weeks.