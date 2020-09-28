Lagos4Lagos: Ejigbadero, Olu-Omo of Isheri drum support for Jandor

The Alimosho Power Group, a foremost interest group of the Alimosho Local Government of Lagos state has declared their support for the Lagos4Lagos movement. This was disclosed when the group visited the Liberty Place in Ikeja to show solidarity to the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran.

Lagos4Lagos movement, an initiative which had the support of many groups both in Nigeria and in Diaspora is fast becoming a household slogan across the 20 Local Government and 37 Local council development areas in the state. Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr. Abiodun Ejigbadero and Prince Oluomo of Isheri unanimously endorsed the initiative, pledging their support and mobilization of the people of Alimosho LG and across the state.

In his welcome address, Jandor expressed happiness to receive the group just like many others who have shown selflessness and dedication for the Lagos4Lagos project. “It is a privilege to have you at the Liberty Place and very encouraging to have you join our team, it is another important addition to this family,” he said.

Also present at the meeting is the State Public Relations Officer, Mr. Afolabi Osanyinpeju, among others.