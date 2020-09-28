Lagos4Lagos: You are the architect of your future, Jandor charges youth leaders

The youth have been charged to take their present serious as the future will be defined by it and take an immediate action to change the narratives positively.

These were part of the discussions when the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, fondly called Jandor, met with the youth leaders of the socio-political group across the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas of Lagos State.

Jandor, who is in his 40s, said rather than lament, he took a decision to be an agent of change and lead a process that will bring succour to the people. “Someone must begin the process, we did by launching the Lagos4Lagos project as a platform open to everyone who is of the same believe that we can achieve a better Lagos, together.”

“If you desire better living conditions, effective infrastructural development and other social amenities, this platform is for you,” Jandor added. While giving the feedback from the grassroots, the state Youth leader, Mr. Simeon David, assured the lead visioner of the youth’s total commitment as they yearn for a new face to take charge of the helm of affairs.

In appreciation of the many lives he (Jandor) has touched, the youth renewed their pledge for the Lagos4Lagos movement, saying that “it is time.”