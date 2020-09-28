‘We Will Follow Through’: Kyari hails FG’s deal with Labour

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday praised the Federal Government’s agreement with Organised Labour to suspend the latter’s industrial action.

The labour unions had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike today (Monday) over the increase in fuel and electricity prices. But after a meeting that started late Sunday and ended in the early hours of Monday, both parties struck a deal to suspend the strike for two weeks.

“We reached accord to suspend the planned strike action, great responsibility for both Govt and Labour, all serving the common good, beneficial challenge for NNPC, we will follow through diligently,” Kyari tweeted on Monday.