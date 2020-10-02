COVID-19: Buhari wishes US President Trump, wife quick recovery

The president says: "We will get through this together"

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the citizens of the United States of America in wishing their president Donald Trump and his wife Melania a quick recovery from COVID-19. The US President on Friday took to his social media to announce that himself and the First Lady had contracted the disease.

President Buhari in a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, sympathised with them, saying that the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifests the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and the difficulty in containing the spread.

While wishing the American First Family a speedy turnaround in their current health status, President Buhari urged more compliance among Nigerians to protocols, and adherence to the advice of medical doctors, particularly epidemiologists.

