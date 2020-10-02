Military kills 312 bandits, rescues 91 kidnapped victims

As part of efforts to reduce insurgency to its barest minimum, the Nigerian Military says 312 bandits have been killed while 91 kidnapped victims have been rescued in the northwestern part of the country between July and September 2020.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche explained that scores of terrorists have been neutralized and their camps destroyed through the ground, maritime and air operations.

General Enenche while giving a breakdown of military operations within the last three months disclosed that 9,040,300 litres of stolen AGO and 33, 500.00 litres of DPK were recovered during various clearance operations by troops.

The General who is the Coordinator Defence Media Operations said 1, 708 criminals were arrested in connection with various crimes while a large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

He urged members of the general public to continue to support the military by providing credible intelligence to troops operating within their localities.