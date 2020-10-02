One Nigeria: Oduduwa descendants’ stage one million-man march for Nigeria’s unity

The Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants on Friday, held a one million-man march for the unity of Nigeria, expressing firm belief and unalloyed commitment to peace and prosperity of the country.

The rally, which was held in Abuja, was attended by 20 chapters of the group from the Federal Capital Territory and the 19 northern states.

In his address, Coordinating President, Comrade Dauda Owolabi said the country’s unity remains sacrosanct and non-negotiable. Owolabi pledged solidarity with the Federal Government in “her various efforts at translating the hopes and aspirations of all Nigerians into tangible reality”.

According to him, those canvassing for the Oduduwa Republic are not one of them and shall never be because their agitations are borne out of absolute mischief intended to truncate the nation’s nascent democracy.